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The Brief Man arrested for making threats prior to a Turning Point USA event in San Antonio Authorities say Jacob Wenske's threats included one on a post promoting the event in which he left a comment saying, "I know exactly where to bomb" An investigation found Wenske had also previously sent an email to TPUSA saying "Death to Erika Kirk and every single speaker there!!…"



A man has been arrested for making threats, including a threat to kill Erika Kirk, before a Turning Point USA event in San Antonio.

26-year-old Jacob Wenske was arrested on May 28.

The backstory:

Authorities say that on April 12, Wenske left a comment on a Facebook post, that was promoting the upcoming TPUSA's Women's Leadership Summit 2026 in San Antonio, saying, "I know exactly where to bomb."

In the same thread, Wenske reportedly also left a comment, "I can't wait to be the valet for her escort" in apparent reference to TPUSA CEO Erika Kirk, the widow of TPUSA co-founder Charlie Kirk.

Court documents say authorities flagged the valet statement as surveillance or operational interest in event access points.

Wesnke also is alleged to have sent an email to TPUSA directly in January 2026 saying, "Death to Erika Kirk and every single speaker there!!…Every Christian nationalist shall perish in the bombing that will take place at every single Turning Point rally and event."

Authorities tracked Wenske's digital footprint and confirmed he controlled the accounts that were making the threats.

Because the statements were tied to an upcoming mass gathering event, authorities said they deemed the threat imminent.

What's next:

Wenske has been charged with Terroristic Threat Imminent Public Service / Public Fear of Serious Bodily Injury / Influence Government which is a third-degree felony.

The TPUSA Women's Leadership Summit 2026 is scheduled for June 5-7 at the San Antonio Marriott Rivercenter.

Authorities say security has been altered for the event. There will be more uniformed police officers, explosive-detection K9 resources and increased privy security staffing.