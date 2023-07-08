Twitter users react to new social media app Threads

A new social media app has gained significant popularity in the past few days as many people are looking for an alternative to Twitter.

Threads is one of the fastest growing apps of all time. More than 70 million users have registered for the app since its launch on Wednesday.

Threads is an app developed by Meta, the parent company of Facebook and Instagram. It’s described as a text-based conversation app linked to Instagram and allows you to follow and connect directly with users on that app.

"The transition of letting your friends know that you have a Threads because you can just follow everyone you're already following on Instagram, it was an easier transition," user Justinian Mason said.

Threads is designed similarly to Twitter with short messages to a wider audience.

"A decent amount of my friends are on there and people are posting like it's Twitter," Mason said.

Some people said they can’t jump on this new trend.

"I kind of just feel like it's a knock off from Twitter. I think social media apps just get very repetitive and I just don't feel the need to get them," Twitter user Ines Vasquez said. "I don't really want to make a new account and start new followers again, it's too much."

Twitter is accusing Mark Zuckerberg of hiring former Twitter employees and using shared trade secrets to create the new Threads app.

Twitter owner Elon Musk wrote on Twitter, "Competition is fine, cheating is not."

A Meta spokesperson has denied the claims.