Two suspects arrested following police chase that ended in Marble Falls

Two suspects were arrested following a police chase in Marble Falls.

According to the Llano County Sheriff's Office, a deputy attempted to conduct a traffic stop on a vehicle for a traffic violation around 9:49 p.m. on Sunday, March 27. The vehicle reportedly failed to stop for the deputy and began driving at a high rate of speed.

Deputies with the Llano County Sheriff's Office and a police officer with the Sunrise Beach Police Department pursued the vehicle east on Highway 71. Officers with the Marble Falls Police Department successfully spiked the tires on the suspect's vehicle when it entered Marble Falls.

The vehicle proceeded slowly south on Hwy 281, according to police.

Before coming to a stop, shots were reportedly fired from inside the suspect vehicle, striking a Llano County Deputies Patrol Unit. The vehicle turned into a driveway and the driver exited the vehicle and began shooting at a Llano County deputy, according to the sheriff's office.

The Llano County Deputy returned fire striking the driver one time, according to the sheriff's office.

No officers were injured in the shooting.

The driver, 34-year-old Zachary David Williams, was transported to Dell Seton Hospital. A female passenger, 23-year-old Brianna Denise Cagley, was not injured by gunfire but was transported to Scott and White Marble Falls Hospital for an unknown medical issue, according to the sheriff's office.

Cagley was released a short time later, and booked into the Llano County Jail on an outstanding warrant.

Felony charges are pending on both Williams and Cagley.

