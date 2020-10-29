Two suspects steal guns from Bastrop business

The Bastrop Police Department is looking for two suspects they say stole several guns from a local business.

BPD says that on Oct. 26, just after 7 a.m., officers were dispatched to a burglary call in the 1100 block of College Street and began an initial investigation.

The Bastrop Police Department is looking for two suspects they say stole several guns from a local business. (Bastrop Police Department)

No one was injured in the incident, but several guns were stolen from a business, says BPD.

Anyone with any information on the burglary or the suspects is asked to contact Detective Glenn at 512-332-8608 or by email.

Information can also be submitted anonymously to Bluebonnet Crime Stoppers via their website or through their tip hotline 866-930-8477.

This is an active criminal investigation. No further information was available.

