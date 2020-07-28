Two teens killed in multiple vehicle crash involving a stolen car

Two teens were killed in a multiple-vehicle crash involving a stolen car in northeast Austin, according to the Austin Police Department. The two were identified as 15-year-old Julian Murillo and 16-year-old Gabriel Marmolejo.

APD says that just before 3:30 a.m., officers responded to the crash at the intersection of Cameron Road and the E. Anderson Lane westbound service road.

A 2018 Nissan Versa, reported stolen on July 2, was going northbound on Cameron Road and at the same time, a box truck was going west on the E. Anderson lane service road in the center lane. A third vehicle, a 2008 gold Chevrolet Malibu, was stopped at a red light on Cameron Road facing south.

--------- Get breaking news alerts in the FOX 7 Austin News app. It is FREE! Download for iOS or Android ---------

According to APD, the box truck went through the intersection with a green light at the same time the Nissan ran a red light, causing the box truck to strike the passenger side of the Nissan, which then crashed into the Chevrolet.

One of the Nissan's occupants was pronounced dead at the scene just before 4 a.m. Another occupant had been ejected from the vehicle and despite first responders' live-saving measures, died at the scene minutes later. The two were identified as 15-year-old Julian Murillo and 16-year-old Gabriel Marmolejo.

The driver of the Chevrolet Malibu suffered minor injuries and was transported to a local hospital for treatment.

Advertisement

SIGN UP FOR FOX 7 AUSTIN EMAIL ALERTS

Anyone with information regarding this case is asked to call APD’s Vehicular Homicide Unit Detectives at 512-974-4278. Tips can also be submitted by downloading APD’s mobile app, Austin PD, for free on iPhone and Android.

This is Austin’s 45th fatal traffic crash, resulting in 50 fatalities this year, says APD. At this time last year, there were 43 traffic fatalities.