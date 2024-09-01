TxDOT urges Texans to not drink and drive during Labor Day weekend

During holiday weekends like Labor Day, TxDOT typically sees more deadly crashes, as well as more DWI-related wrecks.

That's why state and local police are stepping up patrols to keep Texans safe on the roadways.

"The last thing that I can recall is being buckled up in the car seat, and I woke up in the hospital a week later," said crash victim Analicia Zárate.

Labor Day weekend is a time to celebrate the unofficial end to summer, but because some people choose to drink and drive, it can also be a dangerous one.

Zárate and her mother were involved in a car crash when she was just four years old.

"It was a Sunday evening, and we were on our way home from church when a single cab pickup truck disregarded a stop sign and hit my mother's vehicle in the driver's quarter, instantly killing her at the scene," said Zárate.

Zárate says her and her family have had to suffer with the choice that a drunk driver made one night for her entire life, a decision that all could have been avoided. TxDOT says she’s not alone.

"Last year in Texas, there were 334 DUI-alcohol related traffic crashes over the Labor Day holiday weekend alone, resulting in 14 deaths and 35 serious injuries. The problem persists beyond the Labor Day weekend. On average, one person in Texas is killed every eight hours because of drunk driving," said Ruby Martinez, TxDOT Traffic Safety Program Manager.

Every drunk driving death is preventable, which is why TxDOT says it is working with law enforcement agencies across the state to ramp up efforts in identifying and arresting drunk drivers. The statewide campaign Drive Sober. No Regrets runs through Sept. 2.

APD is also enforcing a No-Refusal Initiative, which means if you're pulled over on suspicion of DWI and refuse to give a breath or blood sample, a warrant will be issued for a blood draw.

According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, during last year’s Labor Day enforcement campaign, troopers statewide issued over 4,000 citations for speeding, more than 400 seat belt citations, and arrested 193 drunk drivers in a 72-hour period.

"Offenders face legal, financial, and emotional strain that can follow them for years. A DWI can cost you up to $17,000 in fines and fees. Jail time. Loss of a driver's license, community service. Court appearances. Difficulty finding or keeping a job, loss of trust from loved ones, and a lifetime of regret," said Martinez.

There are things you can do to keep yourself and others safe, authorities say:

Don’t drink and drive; if you do plan to drink, make alternate plans to get home.

Wear your seatbelt, slow down, and eliminate distractions while driving.

Download the iWatchTexas app on your phone to report suspicious activity in your community.

"Please don't make the choice to drink and drive. You have options. Call a rideshare service, get a taxi, or call a family or friend and think about me, my family, and my mother Nereida Flores Garcia before you make that choice," said Zárate.