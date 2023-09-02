Rockne, Texas celebrates World War II veteran with annual homecoming parade

Cars lined up on the road in Rockne, Texas Saturday morning for the annual homecoming parade honoring veterans.

This year is dedicated for one special man: Arthur Goertz is a 99-year-old World War II veteran.

Rockne's icon, also known as Arthur Goertz, will be turning 100 years old this month.

"Ain't that something, it's unreal," Goertz said.

Goertz fought in the Marshall Islands during World War II.

"He was trained to drive a LCM boat that would carry 96 infantrymen with their packs from the 93rd infantry," said AJ goertz, one of Arthur's sons. "He would be trained for that and sent to the Marshall Islands, where he would unload them onto the shore. And knowing that several of them might never come back again. But that was his job."

Goertz has not only served his country. The veteran is well known for giving back to his community.

"He also helped train the next generation of young cowboys how to do it work the right way," AJ Goertz said. "He's the real deal."

That's what earned him his nickname as Rockne's cowboy.

"His legacy and his passion are ranching and cowboying," AJ Goertz said.

It's not everyday someone turns a hundred years old. We asked Goertz: how'd he do it?

"Oh, I don't know," says Goertz jokingly.

But his son shares with me a little secret.

"I believe the reason our father made it here to 100 is the love, the support and the community," AJ said.

Just seeing the crowd and posters this morning put a smile on Goertz face.

He will officially be 100 on September 25.