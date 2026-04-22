TxDOT unveils 'Tex' the barrel cowboy for National Work Zone Awareness Week

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The Brief TxDOT unveiled "Tex," a giant cowboy sculpture made of retired traffic barrels, to promote work zone safety in San Angelo. The project repurposes safety gear into "barrel art" to catch motorists' eyes and encourage them to slow down during National Work Zone Awareness Week. The creative campaign is spreading statewide, with similar sculptures like "Safe-T-Rex" in El Paso and various creatures appearing in Houston parades.



A massive cowboy made of retired traffic barrels is tipping his hat to drivers in West Texas this week, part of a creative statewide effort by transportation officials to curb work zone accidents.

TxDOT unveils "Tex"

The sculpture, named "Tex," was unveiled in San Angelo to coincide with National Work Zone Awareness Week and the local San Angelo Rodeo. Built entirely from cones and barrels that no longer meet roadway safety standards, Tex will be stationed along Knickerbocker Road to serve as a whimsical, yet serious, reminder for motorists to slow down.

The project is part of the Texas Department of Transportation’s (TxDOT) "Be Safe. Drive Smart" campaign. While the agency uses traditional media to promote safety, employees are increasingly turning to "barrel art" to catch the public's eye.

What they're saying:

"If we can make kids more aware of safety at a young age, that’s a win," said Jesus Hernandez, a maintenance supervisor in Presidio who has created similar sculptures.

San Angelo is the latest city to join a growing statewide tradition. In El Paso, drivers are greeted by "Work Zone Willy," a dinosaur named "Safe-T-Rex," and a rattlesnake dubbed "Safe-T-Jake." Officials there say the characters have become local landmarks, with families frequently stopping to take photos.

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The creativity has reached even larger scales in Houston, where TxDOT employees have fashioned barrel-based squids, rockets, and alligators. Those creations recently appeared in the Houston Art Car Parade, reaching an estimated 300,000 spectators.

The repurposed sculptures are built by employees outside their regular working hours. Beyond the art, the message remains urgent: with thousands of active work zones across Texas, officials say driver attention is the only thing standing between a routine commute and a tragedy.

"Behind every orange barrel is a person working to keep Texas moving safely," TxDOT said in a statement.