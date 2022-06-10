Ukraine fundraiser on International Children's Day hosted by Les Dames D'escoffier

June 12 is International Children's Day and the Austin chapter of Les Dames D'escoffier is hosting a fundraiser in support of children in Ukraine.

The global women's hospitality organization's fundraiser will be in support of children's hospital OHMATDYT in Kyiv, Ukraine. It will be held at Vista Brewing located at 13551 Ranch to Market Rd 150 in Driftwood from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m.

The fundraiser brings together local culinary favorites for curated picnic baskets that are available for purchase for $75. 100% of the funds raised from the special baskets are going to the children's hospital.

Baskets will contain the following items:

TLV Hummus, Cumin Beets (Roasted beets with garlic, cilantro and vinegar) from Salatim

2 Salads from Prep To Your Door

Cheese board from Antonelli's cheese shop

Croissants from Epicerie

Cotton candy from Fancy Fluff Gourmet Cotton Candy

2 Pies from Tiny Pies

Blue and Yellow macarons from Emmer and Rye

KOME $10 gift card

Two Craft Beers from Vista Brewing w/ Texas Keeper Cider available as a substitute

You can also add on extra items to your basket including eats from Sala & Betty, Confituras, Casero, and more.

Baskets can be purchased until midnight Friday, June 10. You can purchase baskets here.

Besides enjoying your baskets at the event, there will also be lots of fun activities sponsored by Toybrary Austin.