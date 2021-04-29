Understanding Austin’s ballot: Prop H

Supporters of Proposition H, also known as ‘democracy dollars.’ Say it aims to open the door for candidates who otherwise couldn't afford it to run for office, once they meet program requirements.

The city would adopt a public campaign finance program, meaning the city clerk's office would provide up to two $25 vouchers to every registered voter.

The voters can then contribute this money to candidates running for city office. Supporters say this evens the playing field in elections and doesn't let the candidate pool only include the wealthy or more well off.

The program, however, will be funded through taxpayer dollars. The city estimates Prop H would cost around $2.3 million.

The idea has been used in Seattle for five years. An audit for that program revealed high rates of candidate participation. Could this work in Austin? Voters will decide that on May 1.