Unincorporated areas of Travis County under a burn ban

The Travis County Commissioners Court has voted to issue a burn ban for the unincorporated areas of Travis County.

The burn ban goes into effect Tuesday, July 21, and expires on Wednesday, August 26 unless further action is taken by the County Judge or County Fire Marshal prior to that date.

“Because conditions have continued to worsen over the last several weeks, there is an increased risk in fire potential,” said Travis County Chief Fire Marshal Tony Callaway in a news release. “While we could potentially receive some rainfall, there is no guarantee at this time, and a burn ban is necessary to ensure public safety.”

--------- Get breaking news alerts in the FOX 7 Austin News app. It is FREE! Download for iOS or Android ---------

This ban on outdoor burning does not affect prescribed burns conducted under the supervision of a prescription burn manager. It also does not affect outdoor welding, cutting or grinding operations and outdoor hot works operations conducted in accordance with the guidelines established by the Travis County Fire Marshal’s Office.

The Travis County Fire Marshal urges caution when conducting outdoor grilling and barbecuing. It is recommended residents have water nearby in case of a fire.

SIGN UP FOR FOX 7 AUSTIN EMAIL ALERTS

Advertisement

If you have questions about the burn ban, contact the Fire Marshal’s Office at 512-854-4621. Call 9-1-1 immediately if a fire gets out of control.