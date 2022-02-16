Upscale space Wax Myrtle's opens at Thompson Austin Hotel

There's a new upscale bar, club, pool, and restaurant all in one spot in downtown Austin. Wax Myrtle's is a laid-back hideaway at the new Thompson Austin Hotel at 506 San Jacinto Boulevard.

The owners describe Wax Myrtle's as "an expansive indoor and outdoor space designed for locals and visitors alike to gather, relax, and socialize." FOX 7 Austin's Tierra Neubaum got a look at the space and a look at their food and drinkofferings.

FOOD

Executive Chef Nick Erven, who Austinites may know from his work at Aba and Perla's, leads a team that's created a menu Wax Myrtle's says is "inspired by memories made over meals with friends, featuring fresh and accessible dishes which highlight seasonal produce, local fish, and high-quality, sustainable cuts of meat."

Erven will work with Chef de Cuisine Kamat Newman and Chef Max Robbins. You can check out the menu here and watch Erven talk about the food with Tierra below.

DRINKS

The bar program is led by Beverage Director ben Carrington and features a "well-rounded cocktail menu filled with fortified wines, sherries, American and Mexican spirits, savory ingredients, and spirit-free selections — all firmly grounded by the colors, flavors, and textures of West Texas."

Carrington previously worked in Denver and has received numerous accolades including being named Most Imaginative Bartender in Denver by "GQ" and being named 2020 U.S. World Class Top 50 Bartenders by the United States Bartenders’ Guild. Learn more about the drinks in Carrington's interview with Tierra below.

Advertisement

___

DOWNLOAD: FOX 7 AUSTIN NEWS APP

SUBSCRIBE: Daily Newsletter | YouTube

FOLLOW: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter