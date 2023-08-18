UT students see delayed move-in at new West Campus apartment building

UT students have been waiting for months to move into their newly constructed apartment.

But late Thursday night, the Rambler Apartment sent this email to students saying move-in day will be delayed:

"While the units and common areas are completed, a few hours ago we learned that Rambler did not receive the anticipated approvals required for occupancy tomorrow, August 18, 2023. We are taking immediate steps to remedy the items required for approval.

"We know this is extremely inconvenient and extend our heartfelt apologies for this situation. We are working closely with city officials to inspect the property daily until we have approval."

"They said that we would be moved in no later than August 26," said UT student Sloan Rigamonti.

Rambler residents were originally told they would be able to move into the apartment starting on Friday, August 18, the weekend before the first day of classes at UT.

With classes starting on Monday, and move in supposed to be taking place on Friday, students already made plans to travel to Austin to get themselves situated in their new home.

"My parents flew in from Mexico, so they were here to help me move and, like, get me installed in the apartment. But now they have to go back, and I have to do it alone," said Luis Castaneda, a student who was supposed to move in at Rambler Apartments.

"The car was packed. We had gone and bought all the stuff for her dorm. We had all the suitcases, everything packed, ready to go, to start, you know, to start today at 9 a.m.," said Michael, father of a UT student.

"They're playing with us like dolls. I mean, we're humans, we're students, and we need to have a place to stay before school starts. This is ridiculous," said Rigamonti.

FOX 7 Austin reached out to the apartment and asked what the hold up was. They told us they are waiting on the final fire inspection from the city.

The city is expected to come to the property and do an inspection on Monday, August 21.

Here is the statement they sent to FOX 7 about the delays:

"Regrettably, Rambler move-in is delayed until Saturday, August 26. Our Temporary Certificate of Occupancy (TCO) is pending final fire inspection from the city. We passed all other permits including mechanical, electrical, plumbing and health for the building shell, dwelling units for all floors, pool, garage, right-of-way and environmental. The city is working with us including coming after hours for inspection. We are taking immediate steps to remedy the items required for approval and have an inspection scheduled for Monday, August 21.

"We are working closely with residents to answer their questions and ensure their needs are met until we receive approval for move-in. We are providing $200 per day in the form of a digital gift card or rent credit, abated rent until move-in, and up to $500 reimbursement for travel, moving or storage expenses during this time.

"We extend our heartfelt apologies to our residents and families. We are working days, nights and weekends to move students in as quickly as possible."

"I extended my stay at the hotel where I'm currently at because my parents are here, so I'll be there and the Hilton, so I'll be comfortable for a week, and then I'll move in, hopefully," said Castaneda.

Parents and students are wondering: could there be another setback, and will they be moved in by August 26?

Rambler Apartment says they anticipate that, but it all depends on the city approving their permit.