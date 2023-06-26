UT student advocating for victims of domestic violence after she says abuser wanted her dead

A UT student is advocating for victims of domestic violence. She said her abuser wanted her dead, and she very well could have been killed.

Analy Javalera and Nicholas Guzman started dating in May 2017. They were 18-years-old.

"At first it was like rainbows and butterflies, right," UT student Analy Javalera said.

A couple of months later, the relationship turned long-distance when Javalera started studying at UT. She said that’s when Guzman started keeping tabs on her.

"Even when I was hanging out with my girlfriends, he had to be on the phone. Sometimes I would even be sleeping, and he would be in a video chat camera. It was very like, almost suffocating," Javalera said.

During Javalera’s sophomore year, they moved in together.

"The verbal abuse turned physical. It first starts with like throwing of objects, and then it slowly progresses to the hitting of arms, legs. There were times when I was dragged, like pulled by my hair, I had been dragged across the ground like that. I didn't think it was that serious until I finally got my first black eye and went to school like that," Javalera said.

She said she called the cops, but never pressed charges. She said that’s something she now regrets.

"The brainwashing happens so slowly that you do not even realize it until it's sometimes too late," Javalera said.

In July 2019, Javalera said Guzman tried to kill her.

"He attempted to stab me with a knife, and I held the blade with my hand, so he would not stab me and while doing that, the force and all that, he finally pulled it out and when he pulled it out, I cut my hand. I still have a mark here," Javalera said.

Guzman also knocked in her teeth. Javalera said she was bleeding a lot and needed to go to the hospital, but Guzman didn’t want her to. That Monday, early morning, Javalera went to the dentist to get her teeth fixed and never looked back. She pressed charges, filed for a restraining order, and found shelter.

Three months later, Guzman was arrested and charged with second degree felony aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. He pleaded guilty and was sentenced to 5 years deferred adjudication.

"During the whole time when I was telling them, the system, hey, he needs to serve jail, this, and that, they were going on about how he's young, he has no prior history, this could ruin his life. I mean, what about my life? It got ruined," Javalera said.

She said it was challenging searching for justice.

"I heard nothing for two years. I was calling, I just didn't receive any calls back or anything," Javalera said.

She said she felt the system was against her as a victim.

"They tell perpetrators ‘You’re innocent until proven guilty,’ but for victims they go right away to the blame. No, it should be, ‘I believe you, you're heard, you're safe.’ I think that's where the change should start," Javalera said.

Javalera is advocating for victims while she continues to recover.

"I had this sense of injustice that I felt from my experience with the system, and it fueled me to raise awareness, talk more about these things, how the courts should be centered more around victims and providing more support for us," Javalera said.

Statistics show victims of domestic violence will leave and come back about seven times before leaving for good. If you or someone you know are in a domestic violence situation, resources are available. Call 1-800-799-SAFE (7233) or text ‘START’ to 88-7-88.