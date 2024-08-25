UT Austin students move in ahead of new fall semester

Move-in weekend is winding down at the University of Texas at Austin ahead of the first day of classes on Monday, August 26.

Thousands of students spent the last couple of days moving into their dorms and student apartments, and it has been hectic.

"I have moved apartments every year, which isn't very effective, but I have lived in Moontower, then Villas on Rio, and now I am moving into Rise," said student Ali Wayman.

Families were seen walking blocks with storage bins to help students get settled in before the start of school.

"To set up my room and everything probably took like five to six hours because there was a lot of traffic, so I had to walk up and down the street and from my car," said student Aryan Samal. "I think I went like 6 or 7 trips and then the elevator wasn't working so, then I had to take the staircase."

Many living in the West Campus area say they are starting their junior or senior year at the university.

"Each year I have picked up some new tips and tricks, but I mean it is just challenging every year and I feel like every year I accumulate more and more stuff, and I’m like oh my gosh, it is a lot, and it doesn't make much sense to move apartments every year, but I don't know why, that's just how people do it here," said Wayman.

Students say they had prepared weeks in advance for move-in week and will take a few days to decorate and organize their living space.

"We just bought like a couple more new decorations just to add to what we have," said student Anu Somisetty.

"I'm hoping to spend like all of today getting everything set up, and I am hoping just by the middle of this week I will have everything setup and be settled in," said Wayman.

Some students said they even renewed their lease to avoid having to move again this year.