UT Austin student sues university for violating free speech

A college student is suing the University of Texas for violating his free speech. Defendants also include UT Austin President Jay Hartzell and Provost Sharon Wood.

Ammer Qaddumi was one of hundreds of pro-Palestinian protesters that demonstrated on the UT campus in April.

Qaddumi was also one of the many arrested and hit with a trespassing charge that was ultimately dropped.

According to the lawsuit last month, he was "tentatively disciplined" by the university with a three-semester suspension.

MORE STORIES:

Qaddumi filed an appeal and will learn his official punishment during a hearing on Friday, August 30.

"Our university is supposed to be a place where our ideas are nurtured and our right to free speech is where we learn the value of free speech and the value of having a voice, and that is absolutely not being considered by the university whatsoever," said Qaddumi.

In addition to the lawsuit, Qaddumi filed a restraining order against the university, but the request was denied by a judge.

The judge says Qaddumi hasn't been punished, yet, and the court is not in a position to obstruct the hearing.