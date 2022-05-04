UTPD Chief David Carter laid to rest; remembered by family and friends

University of Texas Vice President of Campus Security and Chief of Police David Lindsay Carter was laid to rest on Wednesday.

Carter died on April 22 at the age of 64 following a long battle with cancer.

"Like most who take on this career, you expect to get banged around a bit. David was never a complainer, and this is how he approached his toughest battle, cancer," said Retired Assistant Austin Police Chief Al Eells.

Carter spent 38 years in law enforcement. He began his career with the Bryan Police Department in 1983. In 1985, he joined the Austin Police Department where he developed the Austin Regional Intelligence Center. In 2013, he was sworn in as UT chief of police.

"The words that characterize David would be words like honor, integrity, loyalty, devotion to duty," said Austin Police Department Senior Chaplain Rick Randall.

Carter was described as a loving father and husband.

"He did not miss a single dance recital or volleyball tournament," said Carter's daughter, Sarah Carter.

Sarah Carter said she always felt safe with her father who loved meteorology and the family dogs.

"I do not understand why God took him so early, but I believe he needed him for something greater than any of us can understand," she said.

Contributions in Carter’s memory may be made to:

