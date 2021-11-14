UTPD: Man walks into dorm room, touches student while they're sleeping

The University of Texas at Austin Police Department says a student has voluntarily identified themselves as the intruder who entered a student's room and touched them. The incident prompted UTPD to warn students to keep their dorm rooms locked.

The incident happened just before 2 a.m. Sunday, November 14. UTPD says a man dressed in a shirt and underwear walked into a student's room in the Jester West residence hall on the UT Austin campus and stood by their bed while they were sleeping.

UTPD says the man then took off his shirt, reached down, and touched the student's stomach. When the student woke up and asked who he was, the man said he was sorry and left.

Officials say it has been determined that the entry into the room was a mistake and that no criminal charges will be filed.

Advertisement

___

MORE HEADLINES:

Texas' Alpha Pi Omega needs help getting UT Austin parade flag back

Blue light call box added to West Campus

Man pepper sprays UT student and steals cell phone near campus

___

DOWNLOAD: FOX 7 AUSTIN NEWS APP

SUBSCRIBE: Daily Newsletter | YouTube

FOLLOW: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter