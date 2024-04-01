The Mayor of the City of Uvalde has announced that he is resigning from office, effective immediately.

According to a release, City of Uvalde Mayor Cody Smith said he was resigning due to medical concerns.

City of Uvalde Mayor Cody Smith (Photo Source: City of Uvalde, Texas website)

"I want to thank members of the Uvalde community for their thoughts and prayers during my ongoing recovery from unexpected medical issues I have experienced in recent weeks. After much consultation and prayer, I have decided to resign as Mayor of the City of Uvalde to focus on my health."

His statement went on to say that Mayor Pro-Tem Evarardo Zamora will be serving as acting mayor until the election in November.

"It has been a great honor to serve the city and community I love, and I have great confidence that Mayor Pro-Tem Everardo Zamora will serve with honor until the next mayor is elected on November 5, 2024."