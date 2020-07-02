Vanilla Ice show canceled at Emerald Point Bar & Grill

Vanilla Ice has pulled out of the July 3 show and Emerald Point Bar & Grill says the event has been canceled.

It's a concert that's been held annually at Emerald Point but this year it will not be happening.

The musician had originally posted at 8:30 a.m. today on Twitter that he took the "coronavirus serious. But we can't live in a bubble." He went on to say, "I think at this point we all understand the severity of it. practice social distancing and wear a mask. This is an outside venue, Fourth of July on the lake with fireworks. Plenty of room for distancing."

At around 12:30 p.m., Vanilla Ice posted a new video explaining his decision to cancel saying, "We were hoping for better coronavirus numbers by July but unfortunately the numbers have increased quite a bit so for the safety and health of everyone we're going to stay home."

Emerald Point owner William Brannam spoke with FOX 7 Austin and said that last year was its biggest show with 1,800 tickets sold and that due to COVID-19 it had planned on having a scaled-back event with just 450 tickets for sale and a few additional VIP seating areas.

Brannam said he felt that with the seating capacity in the main restaurant along with the outside area that they were operating well within guidelines set by the state.

