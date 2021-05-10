Expand / Collapse search

Variety of local goods sold at Dripping Springs Farmers Market

DRIPPING SPRINGS, Texas - Looking for some unique and different items? Just head down 290 West and you can find a variety of local goods at the Dripping Springs Farmers Market.

The market is held every Wednesday from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. at the Triangle - Veterans Memorial Park. 

FOX 7 Austin's Tierra Neubaum got a look at just some of the vendors.

Fran's Pies and Hamilton Pool Wine

Fran's Pies and Hamilton Pool Wine at Dripping Springs Farmers Market

Fran's Pies and Hamilton Pool Wine

Touta's Homemade Pastries and Lua Brazil

Touta's Handmade Pastries and Lua Brazil at Dripping Springs Farmers Market

Touta's Handmade Pastries and Lua Brazil

EIEIO

EIEIO at Dripping Springs Farmers Market

EIEIO