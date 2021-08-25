VaxTogetherAustin offering ACL wristbands at vaccination event

A local nonprofit is hoping to provide the ultimate incentive to vaccinate: ACL tickets.

VaxTogetherAustin is partnering with ACL, Austin FC, and Walgreens to provide free ACL single-day GA tickets to the first 1,000 people who pre-register and get vaccinated on Friday, August 27 at the Austin FC Q2 Stadium.

"We are thrilled to increase vaccination rates in our community through this event," said Sharon Cohan, founder and executive director of VaxTogetherAustin. "We appreciate the generosity of ACL Music Festival, Austin FC, and Walgreens in making this event possible."

According to VaxTogetherAustin, people must pre-register for an appointment HERE in order to receive a vaccine and a ticket. All appointments are Friday, August 27 between 10:15 a.m. - 5:30 p.m.

Once all appointments are filled, no additional tickets will be available.

"ACL Music Festival is pleased to support VaxTogetherAustin with a donation of 1,000 single-day wristbands to ACL Music Festival," said Emmett Beliveau, Chief Operating Officer of C3 Presents. "Vaccines are not required to attend ACL Music Festival, but we know that vaccinations are an important part of the solution to move us beyond this pandemic. Live music is all about uniting people, and we encourage everyone who can to get vaccinated to take care of themselves and one another."

VaxTogetherAustin says the clinic will offer 1st and 2nd doses of the Pfizer vaccine, 2nd dose only of Moderna, and the Johnson & Johnson vaccine. Walgreens will be administering the shots at the stadium.

The Pfizer vaccine is available to everyone ages 12 and up, while the Moderna and J&J vaccines are available to everyone ages 18 and up. Anyone under the age of 18 must be accompanied by a parent or guardian.

