Fire fully engulfs, totals car in Fayette County

A vehicle fire closed down part of SH 71 in Fayette County earlier this week.

The Fayette County Sheriff's Office says it received a 911 call May 2 around 1:13 p.m. about the fire on SH 71 near West Point Loop west of La Grange.

The sheriff's office responded to the scene alongside the La Grange Fire Department, where they found the vehicle fully engulfed and the occupants safely out.

A vehicle fire closed down part of SH 71 in Fayette County earlier this week. (Fayette County Sheriff's Office)

The eastbound lanes of SH 71 were shut down while the fire was being extinguished and sheriff's deputies assisted with traffic control, says FCSO.

The 2011 Nissan Altima was deemed a total loss. The occupants told officials they had recently purchased the vehicle.

The cause of the fire is undetermined as of Wednesday afternoon.