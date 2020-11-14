Veterans ride from Round Rock to Killeen for the Boot Campaign

Veterans rode from Round Rock to Killeen on Saturday morning to honor those who made the ultimate sacrifice.

"Being able to go to the cemetery to honor those that have gone before us is a huge deal for me on so many levels," said Army veteran Tim Travis.

The ride was in partnership with The Boot Campaign, an organization that's mission is to help restore the lives of veterans and military families.

"We focus on the five invisible wounds," said Lindsey Lott with the campaign. "PTSD, chronic pain, insomnia, addiction and TBI."

This is something that is familiar to Travis. "I did multiple deployments in Iraq and Afghanistan and I was blown up a few times," he said. "So, I came back with a traumatic brain injury."

He said through the help of The Boot Campaign's programs, he was able to heal. "It's an extremely comprehensive program to help with memory and stress and all kinds of things," he said. "It really made a difference. I know it, I can feel it."

The Boot Campaign says for all the donations and funds they raise, nearly 87 cents of each dollar goes right back to helping the veterans. With events like these, the organization says it can make the community more aware of the cause and how to help.

"We've seen a 300% increase in our health and wellness programs for requests for veterans that need our care and support," Lott said.

Travis said he knows that support firsthand and is something he will always be thankful for. "It's nice to have the community support," he said.

