Video: Cat clings to car door in Dubai flooding before being scooped up by rescuers

During the flooding in Dubai this week, rescuers found a soaked cat clinging to a car door and scooped it out of several feet of floodwater.

On Tuesday, two years' worth of rain fell on Dubai, triggering flash flooding that crippled a city not accustomed to rain .

In the video attached to the top of this story, the soaked black-and-white feline can be seen hanging on to the car door's handle in several feet of floodwater. Rescuers in a kayak approached and nabbed the kitty.

A meow or cry of relief can be heard from the cat as it is picked up and carried to safety.

"Every life counts in Dubai," the Dubai Media Office wrote on X, formerly Twitter, along with the rescue video.

The cat wasn't the only animal displaced by the flooding. Members of the Abu Dhabi Animal Rescue and Foster Facebook Group continue to post images and stories of felines that were rescued from the storm and need homes.

Still image taken from video showing police in Dubai rescuing a cat clinging to a car in floodwaters.

Dubai received 6.26 inches of rain as of Tuesday night local time. According to the UAE National Center of Meteorology , the city gets 3.14 inches on average every year.

UAE's National Emergency Crisis and Disaster Management Authority asked all residents to "stay at home," only "leaving in cases of extreme necessity."

Cars drive in a flooded street following heavy rains in Dubai on April 17, 2024. (GIUSEPPE CACACE/AFP via Getty Images)

The same potent storm system has caused flooding across the Arabian Peninsula in the neighboring nations of Oman and Bahrain.

FLOODING IN OMAN SWEEPS AWAY SCHOOL BUS KILLING 10 CHILDREN

Flash flooding has killed at least 18 people in Oman, including 10 children when their school bus was swept away by floodwater.

Storyful contributed to this report.

Read more on FOX Weather.