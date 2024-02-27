The City of Arlington on Tuesday partnered with a company called Open Space Development to bring hundreds of goats to the Crystal Canyon Natural Area to clear underbrush / invasive plants from the park, which will help clear waterways and reduce fire danger to the area.

FOX 26 Houston is now on the FOX LOCAL app available through Apple TV, Amazon FireTV, Roku, Google Android TV, and Vizio!

Around 7:30 a.m., the city of Arlington was notified that a large herd of goats escaped from their enclosure and were wandering through some of the surrounding neighborhoods. Officers responded to the neighborhood near Brown Blvd and Winding Hollow Ln and worked with the team overseeing the goats to wrangle them and direct them back to their enclosure.

A portion of Brown Boulevard was temporarily blocked off to make sure they could safely get them back.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 26 HOUSTON APP BY CLICKING HERE

All of the goats are accounted for and none of them were hurt.