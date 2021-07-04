VIDEO: Illegal fireworks damage cars, homes in Southeast Austin

Austin firefighters tweeted Sunday morning saying fireworks destroyed cars and damaged homes in the southeast of the city on July 3.

The Austin Fire Department said two families lost their cars and suffered damage to their homes after fireworks landed in the carport of a duplex on Donahue Lane.

Seven people were displaced as a result of the incident, firefighters said.

The fire department said the incident served as a reminder of why fireworks are illegal within the city limits.

Advertisement

___

DOWNLOAD: FOX 7 AUSTIN NEWS APP

SUBSCRIBE: FOX 7 Austin Daily Newsletter | FOX 7 Austin on YouTube

FOLLOW: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter