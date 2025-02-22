Video shows tense moments of police chase ending in Jonestown
JONESTOWN, Texas - A police chase in Jonestown Saturday afternoon ended with a crash and officers drawing their weapons.
What they're saying:
"I heard the sirens first, not sure where they were coming from, and then all of a sudden this white truck comes barreling around the corner," said Michele Booth, a witness.
She was near the intersection of 1431 and Nameless Street in Jonestown when she heard the sirens and started recording.
"He liked fishtailed, and then all of a sudden here comes the cops right on his tail," said Booth.
What we know:
Cedar Park Police and DPS said the driver of the vehicle was wanted for a felony.
The suspect led officers from Cedar Park to Jonestown before DPS pinned the vehicle.
"Holy, s---," said Booth in a video of the scene she sent to Fox 7 Austin. "I don’t know where they’re going."
"It was like watching a movie, just not really sure what was happening," said Booth in the interview.
What we don't know:
Despite popping noises being captured on video by Booth, law enforcement tells Fox 7 that they did not fire any shots.
Cedar Park Police said DPS deployed something.
Fox 7 Austin is waiting for a response from DPS, but Cedar Park added the popping noises may have been pepper balls.
As of Saturday night, there’s no word on any injuries.
The Source: Information in this article comes from Cedar Park police and Fox7 interviews.