Video shows tense moments of police chase ending in Jonestown

The Brief A police chase ended with a crash and officers with their weapons drawn. Authorities said the driver of the vehicle was wanted for a felony. The chase ended with a crash in Jonestown.



A police chase in Jonestown Saturday afternoon ended with a crash and officers drawing their weapons.

What they're saying:

"I heard the sirens first, not sure where they were coming from, and then all of a sudden this white truck comes barreling around the corner," said Michele Booth, a witness.

She was near the intersection of 1431 and Nameless Street in Jonestown when she heard the sirens and started recording.

"He liked fishtailed, and then all of a sudden here comes the cops right on his tail," said Booth.

What we know:

Cedar Park Police and DPS said the driver of the vehicle was wanted for a felony.

The suspect led officers from Cedar Park to Jonestown before DPS pinned the vehicle.

"Holy, s---," said Booth in a video of the scene she sent to Fox 7 Austin. "I don’t know where they’re going."

"It was like watching a movie, just not really sure what was happening," said Booth in the interview.

What we don't know:

Despite popping noises being captured on video by Booth, law enforcement tells Fox 7 that they did not fire any shots.

Cedar Park Police said DPS deployed something.

Fox 7 Austin is waiting for a response from DPS, but Cedar Park added the popping noises may have been pepper balls.

As of Saturday night, there’s no word on any injuries.