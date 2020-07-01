Volunteers needed for TSCO Victim Services Unit
AUSTIN, Texas - The Travis County Sheriff's Office is seeking volunteers to join its Victim Services Unit.
TSCO says it is looking for people with "excellent moral standing with the sensitivity and self-awareness necessary to provide effective assistance to those in crisis."
The unit provides immediate assistance to victims of various criminal and crisis circumstances.
These circumstances include, but are not limited to:
- Family Violence
- Sexual Assaults
- Child/Elder Abuse
- Aggravated Assaults
- Robberies/Burglaries
- Suicides
- Structure Fires
- Death Notifications
- Natural/Accidental Deaths
- Major Traffic Accidents
VSU volunteers need to be 21 or older, with a reliable, insured vehicle, a working cell phone, and a schedule that allows for (4) four-hour shifts of on-call duty per month. Volunteers must also be willing to submit to a background check that includes fingerprints.
Volunteers must also complete a comprehensive virtual training program that is scheduled for August 3 through September 3. Volunteers will assist with phone calls and accompany on a series of calls before being cleared to take calls independently.
TCSO also says that on-scene response is currently not permitted due to COVID-19.
Individuals looking to volunteer can should visit TCSO website, here.