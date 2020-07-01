Volunteers needed for TSCO Victim Services Unit

The Travis County Sheriff's Office is seeking volunteers to join its Victim Services Unit.

TSCO says it is looking for people with "excellent moral standing with the sensitivity and self-awareness necessary to provide effective assistance to those in crisis."

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 7 AUSTIN NEWS APP FOR YOUR MOBILE DEVICE

The unit provides immediate assistance to victims of various criminal and crisis circumstances.

These circumstances include, but are not limited to:

Family Violence

Sexual Assaults

Child/Elder Abuse

Aggravated Assaults

Robberies/Burglaries

Suicides

Structure Fires

Death Notifications

Natural/Accidental Deaths

Major Traffic Accidents

VSU volunteers need to be 21 or older, with a reliable, insured vehicle, a working cell phone, and a schedule that allows for (4) four-hour shifts of on-call duty per month. Volunteers must also be willing to submit to a background check that includes fingerprints.

Advertisement

SIGN UP FOR FOX 7 AUSTIN EMAIL ALERTS

Volunteers must also complete a comprehensive virtual training program that is scheduled for August 3 through September 3. Volunteers will assist with phone calls and accompany on a series of calls before being cleared to take calls independently.

TCSO also says that on-scene response is currently not permitted due to COVID-19.

Individuals looking to volunteer can should visit TCSO website, here.