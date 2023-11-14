Road work on Walsh Tarlton Lane set for Nov. 18-22

A nearly half-mile stretch of Walsh Tarlton Lane near Bee Cave is set to undergo road work starting this weekend.

The stretch between Bee Cave Road (also known as FM 2244) and Wilderness Drive will be undergoing construction work from Saturday, Nov. 18 to Wednesday, Nov. 22.

Residents and drivers should be prepared for alternating daily lane changes on weekdays from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Saturday to Sunday from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

The road will be temporarily closed to remove and install new pavement and pavement markings. Buses and sidewalks will remain in services with modifications.

The cost of the project is estimated at $2 million, which was paid for using 2018 Bond funds, according to the City of Austin.

Drivers are advised to travel cautiously through the work zone and follow all traffic control signs.