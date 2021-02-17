Warming shelters open in Travis, Williamson, and Hays Counties

The winter storm continues to hold an icy grip on Central Texas. "If you can shelter in place we're asking for you to do so. If you can’t then we ask that you make that decision now," said Austin Mayor Steve Adler.

Austin and Travis County opened up shelters to those struggling to stay warm. "These sites are intended for most vulnerable population especially those that have medical devices that need power to operate," said Austin City Manager Spencer Cronk.

The main location they’re asking Austin residents to go is the Palmer Event Center and Del Valle High School as both locations currently (as of 2/17 at 12:30 p.m.) have capacity.

Here's a list of those shelters with their addresses:

Palmer Events Center - 900 Barton Creek Road, Austin, TX

Del Valle High School, 5201 Ross Road, Del Valle, TX

Austin Independent School District (AISD) also opened two warming centers that will provide individuals a place to warm up and charge essential medical devices that will operate from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. These warming centers will not operate as overnight shelters and will have minimal resources on site. The centers are located at:

Russell Lee Elementary School, 3308 Hampton Rd, Austin, TX 78705

Murchison Middle School, 3700 N Hills Dr, Austin, TX 78731

Additionally, the Austin Disaster Relief Network has activated a network of faith-based locations to operate as shelters. These locations are not equipped with full services. People accessing these locations should bring supplies and blankets. A full list of these locations, including pet-friendly shelters, can be found on ADRN’s website.

If you’re unable to drive to these locations the city is working to get you there. "As call loads allow APD officers will assist in providing the community rides to cold weather shelters staged around Austin. these free rides are available through Cap Metro with the assistance of awesome police officers and support personnel.," said Cronk.

The number they are urging you to call if you need a ride to a shelter is 311. You can also email coaemergencyrides@austintexas.gov and provide your name, phone number, address, number of people needing transport and medical needs. Transportation resources are extremely limited, and the public is asked to reserve this resource for our most vulnerable population, especially those who require power for their medical devices.

The Austin Disaster Relief Network is also assisting with transportation. For details, you can call (512)-806-0800. If you're heading to the shelters you're urged to bring extra clothes and blankets, and phone chargers.

The shelters are going to be open as long as there’s a need for them.

If going to a shelter is still an issue, Austin Mayor Steve Adler is urging those with power to assist your neighbors without. "If you can provide shelter to them we ask that you practice the following wear your mask wash your hands try to maintain social distancing," said Adler.

If staying at home you’re urged not to heat your home using your stove or oven.

