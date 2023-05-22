Washington man missing for 5 days found alive inside truck in ravine

article

First responders have rescued a 56-year-old Washington man after he was reported missing for five days.

The Cowlitz 2 Fire and Rescue and the Cowlitz County Sheriff’s Office said the 56-year-old was found alive inside a truck at the bottom of a ravine. He's now being treated at Southwest Washington Medical Center for his injuries.

First responders said they received a 911 call May 21 after locals spotted tire tracks leaving the roadway and a small green truck at the bottom of a ravine. Residents said the vehicle matched the description associated with the missing man.

Crews said the truck left the roadway and traveled 150 feet down a steep and heavily wooded ravine before coming to a rest on its wheels.

Firefighters hiked down the hill in waist-deep brush, expecting to find no survivors. However, they said the man was still alive but had suffered severe injuries and wa ill.

Crews were able to use a rope to hoist the man to safety.

