Water to be shut off for about 11 hours for some residents in Northwest Austin

The water will be shut off for some residents and businesses near Spicewood Springs Road in Northwest Austin on Tuesday.

According to the city, beginning Tuesday, Nov. 26, at 6 p.m., water will be shut off for about 11 hours for residential and commercial properties between 4701 and 4900 Spicewood Springs Road until Wednesday, November 27 at 5 a.m.

This is due to construction efforts for the Spicewood Springs Road Regional Mobility Improvements Project.

"This work will involve excavation and may require breaking through existing rock in the trench, which has the potential to generate loud noise, impacting nearby residents. We apologize for the inconvenience, and we appreciate your understanding," the city said.

Once the water is turned back on, it is recommended to flush out your water before using it by:

Running an outdoor spigot and cold water through your bathtub faucet for 10 minutes before using any other indoor water facilities.

Unscrewing and cleaning out any sink and shower head screens.

For any further questions or information, reach out to the project inspector, Drake Harvey, by e-mail at drake.harvey@austintexas.gov, or by phone at 737-247-1693.