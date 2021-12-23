WCCHD offering mobile COVID-19 vaccines as omicron shows up in Wilco

The omicron variant of COVID-19 has been reported this week in Williamson County.

"It’s not ideal, but then again it’s never ideal to have COVID at any time," said the Williamson County and Cities Health District's medical director Dr. Amanda Norwood. I think that it’s another reminder especially that it’s setting up during the holidays, this is a time for us to make sure that we’re really doing all that we can to practice those protection measures," said

Dr. Norwood said with how quickly this variant has spread across the state, it was only a matter of time before it came to Williamson County.

"Not much is known about the new variant and we’re monitoring, but we know that it’s COVID, and we do thankfully know what to do to help prevent the spread of COVID-19," said Dr. Norwood.

If you’re still looking to get vaccinated but don’t know where to go, in Williamson County you don’t have to go anywhere. Whether you’re holding a work event, a party, or just homebound the health district has a team which can set out and distribute vaccinations directly to you in the county.

"We have a team that’s looking into that so if you think it’s something that might apply to you we’re going to help you get set up," Dr. Norwood said. "If it’s something that we can come to you or we can direct you to other services that we have in the county, or even if you’re thinking I want to get a vaccine, but I don’t know where to get it that’s what we are here for. Reach out to us and we are happy to get you a vaccination."

The county is also urging people to get tested before meeting up with friends and family this Christmas as there’s more than one illness floating around. The cold and the flu are also in the area.

"If you have the sniffles, if you’re congested, if you have a fever, if you have a sore throat or otherwise just not feeling well even if it’s not COVID we don’t want people spreading the other cold and flu germs that are going around too," said Dr. Norwood.

When it comes to battling the new omicron variant, it’s the same as facing any other COVID-19 variant: get vaccinated, wear a mask, and social distance.

