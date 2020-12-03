WCRAS holding annual Home For the Holidays foster program

The Williamson County Regional Animal Shelter is holding its annual Home for the Holidays foster program.

The program allows any animal aged one year or older to go home with a family this holiday season. All animals in the program are up-to-date on all shots and have been spayed or neutered.

"Celebrate the holidays with a dog or cat (or both!) snuggled up near the fire, relaxing at your side while you watch a holiday classic with the family, or enjoying a leisurely walk in the cooler temperatures," says the shelter.

The Home For The Holidays fostering program is running now until January 6th. The shelter says animals in foster as a part of this program remain available for adoption or rescue, and families will be asked to help facilitate meetings with potential adopters.

Anyone interested in signing up to foster can send an email. To preview the dogs and cats available for fostering at Williamson County Regional Animal Shelter, click here.

