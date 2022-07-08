WCRAS offering free adoptions to help free up shelter space

The Williamson County Regional Animal Shelter (WCRAS) is offering free adoptions to help free up space as animals continue to flood in after July 4.

The shelter, which is at critical capacity, has over 170 dogs and 217 cats and WCRAS says staff is stretched to the limit in their ability to properly care for these animals. Since Tuesday, 106 animals have been brought to the shelter, 90 of them as lost pets.

To help free up space, WCRAS is offering free adoptions for medium-to-large adult dogs and adult cats through Sunday, July 10.

Appointments are not required but are recommended to reduce wait times. To see all of the medium-to-large adult dogs and adult cats that qualify for this special, click here to visit WCRAS's website, then send an email to adoption@wilco.org to schedule an appointment for the shortest wait time.

If you're not able to adopt but want to help, WCRAS is also looking for fosters for medium-to-large adult dogs. WCRAS says it can help provide supplies if necessary and when available from donations, and it takes care of any medical needs a dog might experience while in foster care.

Those interested in helping through fostering a medium-to-large adult dog are encouraged to come to the shelter at their earliest convenience, says WCRAS.