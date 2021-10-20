WCSO increases registered sex offender compliance checks

The Williamson County Sheriff’s Office is increasing the amount of times they conduct compliance checks with registered sex offenders.

They used to do checks twice a year, once in the fall and once in the spring, and will continue to do so in addition to new monthly random checks. Their goal is simple, making sure those registered as a sex offender are compliant in the county.

FOX 7 Austin crews rode along with the sheriff's office to see how these checks are done.

"Basically for us, we see if where they say they are living is where they are living. We also see if they are driving the vehicles they have registered and to see if they are working where they say they are working," said WCSO Det. Scherrie Moore.

The first stop was for someone who wasn’t home, which Det. Moore said this happens from time to time. In these cases they leave the home with an orange sticker on the door. "Basically stating they have 48 hours to contact the sheriff’s office and provide their information," Moore said. Failing to contact the sheriff's office after that amount of time could lead to some problems.

The next stop the person was home. Overall the process lasted a couple minutes before they were onto the next person. "We would like to give the community a sense of protection as well as letting them know we are out here, we are doing due diligence. Sex offenders have rights but we have to make sure we do our due diligence that they are within compliance," said Moore.

In total Williamson County has 219 registered sex offenders. As long as the sex offender stays compliant, the sheriff's office said they don’t have any issues, but those who fail risk going to jail or prison.

Other agencies assisted the sheriff's office in covering ground, including the Texas Department of Public Safety, Williamson County Constables in precinct 1, 3, and 4, the Texas Attorney General‘s office, and the US Marshals.

Advertisement

___

DOWNLOAD: FOX 7 AUSTIN NEWS APP

SUBSCRIBE: Daily Newsletter | YouTube

FOLLOW: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter