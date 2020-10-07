Weiss High School postpones football games for next two weeks

Weiss High School has postponed all football games for the next two weeks after a faculty member tested positive for COVID-19.

The high school had two games scheduled within the next two weeks.

Weiss High School had games scheduled for Friday, October 9 against Hendrickson and Thursday, October 15 against Austin Anderson. The games have been postponed out of an abundance of caution, to limit exposure, according to the high school.

District officials are expected to meet Wednesday, October 7 to determine when the games will be rescheduled.

A letter about the positive test was sent to Weiss parents and staff on Sunday.

Anyone in close contact with the individual is required to quarantine for 14 days from the date of the last contact with the person.

