West Nile virus found in Georgetown again; spraying set for Aug. 23-24

West Nile virus has been found again in Georgetown, prompting truck-mounted spraying this week.

The Williamson County and Cities Health District says a positive mosquito sample was collected on Aug 13 from sites in Edwards Park,

Truck-mounted spraying will be conducted, weather permitting, in the evening on Friday, Aug. 23 and Saturday, Aug. 24, near Edwards Park near downtown Georgetown. People and pets are advised to stay indoors during spraying if possible, even though the mosquito control product poses no significant health risk, says WCCHD.

WCCHD says the spraying will be done along with enhanced monitoring and testing and increased public outreach and education and enhanced mosquito population control, including the treatment of standing water with larvicide.

Since testing for this year began in May, 34 trap samples in Williamson County have tested positive for West Nile. One human case has been reported as well.

To see where West Nile virus has been detected in Williamson County, click here.

Symptoms of infection may include fever, headache, and body aches, a skin rash on the trunk of the body, and swollen lymph nodes. Those aged 50 and older and/or with compromised immune systems are at a higher risk for severe symptoms, which may include stiffness, disorientation, coma, tremors, vision loss, paralysis, and in rare cases, death.

Health officials urge residents to eliminate places where mosquitoes can breed as well as reduce the chances of being bitten.

As part of its Fight the Bite campaign, WCCHD recommends the 3 Ds of mosquito safety:

Drain standing water in flowerpots, pet dishes, or clogged gutters, so mosquitoes don’t have a place to breed and treat water that can’t be drained

Defend by using an EPA-registered insect repellent

Dress in long sleeves and pants when outdoors

For more information, go to the WCCHD website or visit the Texas Department of State Health Services West Nile website. WCCHD also has a Mosquito Surveillance Dashboard that shows positive trap locations on a map and other information.