Chinese restaurant in Westlake reopens after closing due to burst pipe

A longtime Chinese restaurant in Westlake has reopened after having to close for about two weeks due to damage from the last freeze.

Lori Vo, the owner of Lotus Hunan Chinese Restaurant says the building had a gas leak after the winter storm froze and cracked pipes.

Vo says that on Dec. 23, after the freeze, they smelled gas in the kitchen, which led to the gas company having to turn it off. Vo was told the restaurant had to remain closed until the pipe was fixed and the city approved the repairs.

Finally, after nearly two weeks, the restaurant was able to welcome back customers Friday.

Lotus Hunan has been open for 22 years and Vo said this is the longest they’ve been closed.