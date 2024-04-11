Person rescued from Brushy Creek Trail after fall: ATCEMS

A person is in the hospital after falling from a skateboard on the Brushy Creek Trail in northwest Austin, according to ATCEMS.

ATCEMS said medics were responding to a reported patient on a trail who had fallen from a skateboard. They said the patient had traumatic injuries and was unconscious.

The Austin Fire Department, along with Cedar Park Fire, responded to the scene with their UTV while medics attempted to locate the patient.

First responders found the patient in the woods and began evaluating their condition.

Medics confirmed the patient was conscious, and declared the patient a trauma alert. The patient was loaded onto a UTV and taken out of the woods.

An ambulance transported the patient to St. David's Round Rock with potentially serious injuries.