Williamson County celebrates 175th anniversary March 10-11

Williamson County will be celebrating its 175th anniversary this coming weekend.

The county will be hosting events March 10 and 11 honoring the founding of the county in 1848. All events are free and open to the public.

The celebration will take place at the county's historic courthouse at 710 S. Main Street in Georgetown.

A schedule of events is available below:

Friday, March 10: 175th Birthday Celebration

2 p.m. - 175th Celebration Ceremony including flyover by Falcon Flight (main stage)

2:30 p.m. - Cake served in the historic courthouse

2:30 p.m. - Music by 35th Infantry Division Band (side stage)

3 p.m. - Music by High Strung Austin (main stage)

3:45 p.m. - Dance by Diwali Family Medley (side stage)

4 p.m. - Music by Walburg Boys (main stage)

4:45 p.m. - Music by Mariachi Los Toros (side stage)

5:30 p.m. - Dance by Ballet Folklorico (main stage)

6 p.m. - Drumline and entertainment by Williamson County sports mascots (side stage)

6:30 p.m. - Music by Zoodust (main stage)

7:30 p.m. - Laser Spectacle Lightshow Finale (east side of courthouse)

Saturday, March 11: 175th Birthday Market Days

Market Days will be open from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. and will include train rides, children's inflatables, face painters and Georgetown Market Days booths and vendors.

On both days, residents can check out a mural painting from noon to 4 p.m. each day at 904 S. Main Street in Georgetown.