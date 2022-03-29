Williamson County offering horse course for owners in Georgetown

The Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service is holding it's first annual Williamson County Horse Course.

The cost is $25 per person.

The Williamson County Horse Course will address several important horse health topics, including: nutritional needs for a happy healthy horse, effective deworming strategies, vaccination protocols, and forage and pasture management.

The program will be held at the Williamson County AgriLife Extension Office in Georgetown on Tuesday, March 29th. The course will be from 9:00 am until noon. Horse owners or lovers who are interested in the course can attend in person at 100 Wilco Way, Room AG205, or online.

The Williamson County Horse Course will include the following special guest speakers from Texas A&M:

Dr. Jessica Leatherwood, A&M Associate Professor, Animal Science

Dr. Jennifer Zoller, A&M AgriLife Assistant Professor and Extension Horse Specialist

You can learn more about the Williamson County Horse Course here.

