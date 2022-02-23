Williamson County offices opening two hours late on Thursday, Feb. 24

Williamson County offices will open two hours later than normal, at 10 a.m., on Thursday, Feb. 24 due to forecasted wintry weather.

All in-person hearings at the Williamson County Justice Center will also be delayed until 10 a.m.

For those with virtual hearings, contact your court for updates.

Residents are encouraged to stay home and remain indoors if possible. If driving is necessary, watch for slick road conditions on elevated surfaces, slow down and keep plenty of distance between you and other vehicles on the road.

For more updates and information, follow @PreparingWilco on Twitter and Facebook. For information on road conditions, please visit www.drivetexas.org.

