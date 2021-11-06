Williamson County SO investigating suspicious death in Taylor

The Williamson County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a suspicious death in Taylor.

On Friday, Nov. 5, just befoe 6:30 p.m., WCSO patrol deputies responded to the 4200 block of County Road 414 after a landowner found a body in a pasture.

WCSO says its detectives are investigating, but currently the sex, age and race of the decedent are unknown. Further information will be released pending the results of an autopsy by the Travis County Medical Examiner.

No further information is available at this time, but WCSO says it will be made available as the investigation continues.

Anyone with information regarding the identity or circumstances of this person’s death is asked to contact Detective Peter Parks at 512-943-1300. Those wanting to remain anonymous can contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-253-7867.

