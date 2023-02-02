WCRAS sets new record for lost animals returned home in a single month

The Williamson County Regional Animal Shelter has set a new record and is celebrating with free adoptions this weekend.

WCRAS says that 95 lost animals were returned to their loving homes during January, the most in a single month.

To celebrate, the shelter is hosting a No Place Like Home adoption special on Saturday, Feb. 4. Adoption fees for all medium-to-large adult dogs and adult cats will be free.

"As the only shelter solely devoted to the lost dogs and cats in our jurisdictions, we believe that the very best outcome for each lost pet is for them to return to their home, back with their families who love and care for them," said animal services director Misty Valenta. "Plus, the more we reunite lost animals, the more we can help the dogs and cats who truly need new homes. We love seeing lost pets reunited with their loving families and are so happy for the 95 families who were made whole again in January."

WCRAS recommends owners microchip their pets and keep the contact information up-to-date to help reunite lost pets with their homes. Collars with tags are also recommended.

Owners that do lose their pets are also advised to check area shelters frequently. WCRAS has a Lost & Found page of animals looking for their homes.

Owners coming to reclaim their pet are asked to bring proof of ownership, such as photos or vet records; and proof of rabies vaccination, such as a photo of the pet's rabies certificate or where the animal received the vaccination.