Willie Nelson celebrates 90th birthday today

article

Country music icon and Central Texas resident Willie Nelson turns 90 years old today.

He is celebrating with a two-night concert event at the Hollywood bowl in Los Angeles.

It is a star-studded concert, featuring performances from Shooter Jennings, George Strait, Snoop Dogg, Dave Matthews, Lyle Lovett, Miranda Lambert, Neil Young, Sheryl Crow, The Chicks, Ziggy Marley and more.

Willie nelson released his first album back in 1956, launching a career that has now spanned eight decades.

These days, when he's not on the road, nelson spends most of his time at his home in Spicewood.