Willie Nelson statue in downtown Austin vandalized

By FOX 7 Austin Digital Team
Published 
Downtown
FOX 7 Austin

Willie Nelson statue downtown vandalized

The Willie Nelson statue downtown has been vandalized.

AUSTIN, Texas - The Willie Nelson statue in downtown Austin has been vandalized.

The statue has been on Second Street outside the Moody Theater since 2012.

On Friday morning, Downtown Austin Alliance ambassadors were seen cleaning up pink spray paint at the base of the statue.

Austin police have not given any word about possible suspects or surveillance video.

There's also no word on a possible motivation, or if any arrests have been made.