Willie Nelson statue in downtown Austin vandalized
AUSTIN, Texas - The Willie Nelson statue in downtown Austin has been vandalized.
The statue has been on Second Street outside the Moody Theater since 2012.
On Friday morning, Downtown Austin Alliance ambassadors were seen cleaning up pink spray paint at the base of the statue.
Austin police have not given any word about possible suspects or surveillance video.
There's also no word on a possible motivation, or if any arrests have been made.