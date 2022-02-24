Austin area road conditions: Icy spots causing multiple crashes

Most of the roads in the Austin area are fairly dry, but there are still a few icy spots on some elevated roads. Freezing rain is leaving a thin layer of ice that could make roads slippery and dangerous.

A Winter Weather Advisory remains in effect for most of Central Texas until noon today. Good Day Austin meteorologist Zack Shields says what may save us from a big ice event will be the warmth we got the last few days. The road temperatures are still around 60 to 70 degrees. So with that said, if we do have slippery spots they will happen on elevated roads like bridges, overpasses and flyovers mainly north and west of Austin where those areas could be freezing.

The road conditions have prompted most school districts in the area to delay start times and some to cancel.

The Good Day Austin team and law enforcement have reported the following roadways with icy conditions:

Travis County

FM 812 WB at 45 Toll

I-35 SB at SH 45

290 EB at 130 Toll

MoPac NB at Anderson Lane and MoPac NB between downtown exit and Enfield

East of 71 by ABIA

MoPac bridge over Lady Bird Lake

East 7th between 183 and Pleasant Valley

Williamson County

Bastrop County

Highway 21 EB at FM 812

71 EB at Jackson Street

The precipitation came as temperatures dropped more than 50 degrees from Tuesday to Wednesday. The much colder temperatures prompted TxDOT to get the roads ready. Crews began treating Austin roads Tuesday morning. They focused mainly on elevated surfaces and major roadways including I-35. Areas in the Hill Country were also advised to begin treating roads.

Drivetexas.org is a website where you can check road conditions in your area and this includes crashes and shut down roadways. Some other tips for people if the roads to get icy.

Avoid elevated roads, such as overpasses and bridges if possible.

Plan additional time for travel. Go slowly and carefully.

Avoid sudden braking or accelerating to maintain traction.

If traveling, pack emergency supplies in your vehicle such as blankets, jumper cables, emergency lights, and a cell phone charger in case of emergency.

Residents who need to report traffic light outages, road damage or any other weather-related concerns, may do so by contacting Austin 3-1-1 via phone (dial 3-1-1 or 512-974-2000) or the Austin 311 mobile app

FOX 7 Austin Meteorologists update the forecast on-air, online, and on social media. You can also receive updates by downloading the FOX 7 Austin WAPP.

