Winter weather leads to school delays in Central Texas

A few schools have decided to start later in the day due to the inclement weather in Central Texas. The Llano Independent School District and Burnet Consolidated ISD will start their classes two hours later than normal today.

The Georgetown Independent School District Superintendent took to Twitter to announce that their school district will continue to open at normal hours, for now.

This article will continue to be updated as more schools making decisions based upon the weather.

Winter weather advisory in effect until 3 p.m. on Feb 11.

The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Weather Advisory for Central Texas until 3 p.m. on Thursday, Feb 11. Residents in the area can expect blustery, rainy, and cold conditions across the area today.

Temperatures will remain nearly steady, with highs ranging from the lower 30s to lower 40s. North winds will be gusty from 15 to 25 mph. Some freezing rain may mix in with rain, especially across the Hill Country.

